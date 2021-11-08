$1.63 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Quaker Chemical also reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

KWR stock opened at $270.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 134,896 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after buying an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

