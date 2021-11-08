$1.70 EPS Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.79. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Visa by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 63,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Visa by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. Visa has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $422.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

