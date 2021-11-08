1,030 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.80.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $391.96 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $187.98 and a one year high of $396.97. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

