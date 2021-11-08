10,943 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMED stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

