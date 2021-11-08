12,979 Shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

VG opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -173.50, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

