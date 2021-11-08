14,932 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after buying an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after buying an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $90.60 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

