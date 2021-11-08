1,512 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

MOH opened at $304.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.08 and a fifty-two week high of $312.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.