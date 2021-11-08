153,011 Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 153,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,228,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,476,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,042,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Shares of FA opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.