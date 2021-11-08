1,611 Shares in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.37% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVX opened at $157.35 on Monday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $159.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.14.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

