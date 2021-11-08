1,611 Shares in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.37% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVX opened at $157.35 on Monday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $159.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.14.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

