166,000 Shares in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at about $31,651,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $21.12 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

