1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,969,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,435 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 754.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PDCO opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

