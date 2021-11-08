1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 54.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,231 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.54 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.