1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $54,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

