1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

MSGE opened at $79.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

