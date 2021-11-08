1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Centene by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49.
In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
