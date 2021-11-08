1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Centene by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

