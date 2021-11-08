1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP opened at $128.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $128.67.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,178 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

