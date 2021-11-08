1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,755 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 560.3% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE TM opened at $179.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.81. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The company has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

