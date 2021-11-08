$193.12 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce sales of $193.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.28 million. Trupanion posted sales of $142.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $697.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Trupanion stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $128.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $110,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,178. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

