1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

1st Constitution Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $262.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.66. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

