1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research firms have commented on DIBS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $16.34 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,198,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,815,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,294,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

