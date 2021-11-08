$2.00 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $193.27 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $201.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $656,766. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.