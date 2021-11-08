203,908 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT opened at $132.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 141.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

