221,889 Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Purchased by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.86. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $745.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

