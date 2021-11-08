224,300 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 224,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,401,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 68.31.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock valued at $427,597,067.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

