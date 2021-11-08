2,251 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,621 shares of company stock worth $10,194,073 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

