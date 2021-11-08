$235.54 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $235.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.40 million and the highest is $237.43 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $198.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $895.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $893.10 million to $897.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $972.50 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

HURN stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

