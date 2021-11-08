23andMe (ME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. 23andMe has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

Get 23andMe alerts:

NASDAQ ME opened at 13.25 on Monday. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 7.01 and a 52-week high of 18.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 9.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 23andMe stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,225,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.93% of 23andMe at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.