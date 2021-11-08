25,001 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,136,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

