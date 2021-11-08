$277.69 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report sales of $277.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $148.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $925.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Truist upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,153,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 948,699 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 5,888,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

