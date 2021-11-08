2,782 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

Public Storage stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.80. 314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,264. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

