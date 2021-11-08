2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.79

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 26918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 20.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after buying an additional 224,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

