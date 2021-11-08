$344.50 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post sales of $344.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.40 million to $352.30 million. South State reported sales of $363.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.
Shares of SSB opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.