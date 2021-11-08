$344.50 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post sales of $344.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.40 million to $352.30 million. South State reported sales of $363.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist decreased their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of SSB opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

