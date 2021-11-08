$35.38 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce sales of $35.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.85 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $35.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 180,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

