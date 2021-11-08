3,741 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 133,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MC opened at $74.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

