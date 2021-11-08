381,324 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 381,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Janus International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,178,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,033,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,289,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,506,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,174,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 in the last 90 days.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

JBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.