$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $166,729,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $161.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.