4,389 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,389 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 83.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 477,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 216,608 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $149.49. 86,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

