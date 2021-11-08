$482.18 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post sales of $482.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $437.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. 135,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,455. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,709,000 after purchasing an additional 647,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.