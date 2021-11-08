4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 2,850 ($37.24) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,986.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,770.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,130 ($27.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,265 ($42.66). The company has a market cap of £800.45 million and a P/E ratio of 196.58.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

