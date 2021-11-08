4NEW Hits Market Capitalization of $61,242.95 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $61,242.95 and $2,710.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00051756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00227606 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00096992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

