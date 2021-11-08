$5.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report $5.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $23.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 907,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 712,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. Macy’s has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

