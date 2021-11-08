500 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $208.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

