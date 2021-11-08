535,517 Shares in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Acquired by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 535,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,940,000. Digimarc accounts for about 1.6% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kimelman & Baird LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Digimarc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DMRC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $898.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

