5,394 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $45.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $817.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

