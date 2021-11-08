54,600 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 3.0% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after buying an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,860,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

DUK stock opened at $101.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

