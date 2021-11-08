$559.53 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post sales of $559.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.90 million and the highest is $633.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 793.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $933.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $1,339,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after buying an additional 548,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after buying an additional 216,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

