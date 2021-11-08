$559.53 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post sales of $559.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.90 million and the highest is $633.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 793.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $933.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $1,339,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after buying an additional 548,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after buying an additional 216,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.