$6.45 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce sales of $6.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the highest is $6.51 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $25.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.67 billion to $26.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

AN stock opened at $123.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,259,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock worth $162,274,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.