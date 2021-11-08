6,416 Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 370,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $825.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $381,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

