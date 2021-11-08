686 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

