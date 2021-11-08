6,900 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

BXMT opened at $33.70 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,148 shares of company stock worth $164,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

